Quantit, “Targeting the domestic and global fintech market with AI-based investment solutions”

Quantit, a FinTech firm specializing in AI-based investment solutions, is expanding its global footprint, moving from Southeast Asia into the advanced financial markets of the United States and Singapore. The company develops and provides robo-advisor platforms for financial institutions (B2B) while also operating its own solutions and an investment information portal for retail investors (B2C).Currently, Quantit’s offerings include ‘FINTER’, a B2B platform that enables the design and automated operation of data-driven investment models; ‘Plantit’, a robo-advisor platform for individual investors; and ‘Moneytoring’, an investment information portal.The company began its international expansion approximately two years ago, entering markets like Vietnam and Indonesia. It is now setting its sights on financial hubs such as the United States and Singapore.This year, Quantit plans to stabilize the growth of its B2B solutions while significantly strengthening its B2C services and reinforcing global partnerships. We sat down with CEO Duck-hee Han to discuss the company's core solutions and its progress on the global stage.Hello, I’m Duck-Hee Han of Quantit. I majored in Computer Science at KAIST and, after graduating, I developed and operated trading systems and data-driven portfolio generation systems at companies including SK Telecom, Koscom, and Samsung Securities. Later, as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at CK Goldilocks Asset Management, I led projects merging financial engineering with IT.As an engineer by training, I have experienced various facets of financial IT across exchanges, securities firms, and asset management companies. I also became a licensed investment asset manager and have managed funds directly. Based on these experiences, I founded Quantit in 2019.‘Quant’ refers to financial engineering techniques that analyze finance using data. However, traditional financial firms often treated it as a mere tool without fully leveraging its potential. I wanted to merge financial engineering with IT to create fair and efficient financial services that are easily accessible to individual investors. That’s why I named the company ‘Quantit,’ a combination of ‘Quant’ and ‘IT.’Quantit is a FinTech company that provides AI-based investment solutions to both corporations and individual investors. Our business operates in two main areas. One is the B2B sector, where we supply AI investment solutions to financial institutions. The other is the B2C sector, where we create and offer investment services directly to the public.We offer three main solutions: ‘FINTER’, ‘Plantit’, and ‘Moneytoring’.First, FINTER is our core service. It's a B2B platform that analyzes diverse data in real-time to design and automatically operate investment models. We designed it to handle the entire process—from data collection and processing to model verification, operation, and order execution—within a single platform. It is offered in a cloud environment for scalability and stability. With its intuitive UI, it helps financial institutions easily build robo-advisor-based services. Until last year, we distinguished between FINTER as our core engine and FINTER Labs as the web service, but we merged them into FINTER this year to avoid customer confusion.Using FINTER, financial firms can systematically manage various data and quickly create new investment products. The automation allows them to operate multiple products simultaneously without significantly increasing their workforce. They can also design new products by combining existing ones, giving them both efficiency and creativity.FINTER is available as a web service or through an AI chatbot. The utility is the same, only the UI/UX differs, so clients can choose the format that best suits their needs. The AI chatbot, for instance, uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to interact with FINTER, for which we developed the FINTER AI Agent.Plantit is our robo-advisor platform for retail investors. It's a rebranded version of our previous platform, 'Olly,' with additional features.Previously, we only offered a discretionary investment service. To add a new investment product, we had to publicly disclose it on the robo-advisor testbed for 12 months. This meant it took over a year from product planning to customer use, making it difficult to provide timely products. So, we added an investment advisory service. This allows us to offer investment products developed through FINTER immediately. While it requires customers to manage their investments directly rather than having it automated, it has the advantage of allowing them to experience trendy and timely investment products. We launched Plantit as an app on August 12.This year, we are focused on seriously expanding our B2C business. As part of that effort, we launched Moneytoring in partnership with ‘Smilegate’. After about two years of development, we released the web and app versions on August 11.The most critical part of investing is making decisions based on diverse information. Investors use various services like web portals, brokerage MTS (Mobile Trading Systems), and group chats, but the information from these sources has its limits, and complex UIs hinder accessibility.We created Moneytoring to solve these issues. It’s an investment information portal that gathers essential data for individual investors and uses AI to analyze, curate, and deliver it in a personalized format. The name 'Moneytoring' is a portmanteau of 'money' and 'monitoring,' meaning 'to watch the flow of money.'’Moneytoring has three key features. First is ‘AI Curation.’ When an investor registers stocks or themes of interest, it monitors a vast amount of information in real-time—news, public filings, social media, price quotes, financial data—and summarizes only the essential highlights. It's like having an asset manager constantly checking your portfolio. By actively using AI, even novice investors can easily grasp market trends and key news.Second is ‘Market Voice.’ This feature collects stock-related information in real-time and organizes it by topic. It also aggregates information from influencers like YouTubers and Telegram channel operators to keep up with the latest trends. For public filings, it summarizes the important content to make it easier for retail investors to understand.Finally, we offer ‘U.S. Stock-Specific Information.’ We collect and analyze data from over 200 global channels and translate it into Korean. This gives investors easy access to global stock market information. It also shows what events occurred at specific times and provides a value chain feature to see a company's related businesses at a glance.While Moneytoring is currently an investment information service, we plan to continuously add more features, including functions that will create synergy with FINTER.Investment is a universal need, not confined to one country, and our solutions are adaptable to any market. We believed we could expand quickly by entering overseas markets with financial environments similar to Korea's. That’s why we started supplying our robo-advisor solutions in Southeast Asia about two years ago.With support from Shinhan Financial Group, we entered the Vietnamese market, initially targeting Korean financial institutions operating there. This served as a launchpad to expand to local financial institutions. We are currently conducting PoCs with Shinhan Securities for the commercialization of a robo-advisor service.From there, we entered Indonesia, which has a similar environment to Vietnam. In Indonesia, we are working in partnership with well-known local companies Bareksa and Star Asset Management. We plan to launch the country's first AI fund for U.S. stock investment within this year.More recently, we have been expanding into advanced financial markets like the U.S. and Singapore. In the U.S., FINTER will be used as an educational tool in New York University's (NYU) Financial Engineering and AI program starting this October. Since FINTER is used to create data-driven investment models, it’s a natural fit for the field. We are also preparing a joint hackathon with NYU.Furthermore, we were selected for NYU's 'Global STERN Signature Project.' It's a program where NYU MBA students collaborate with promising global companies for a semester. The project selects only four companies a year, and we were chosen. Given that NYU's MBA program is highly respected in financial engineering, we see this as a very encouraging achievement.In Singapore, we are providing FINTER as an educational tool to major universities like INSEAD's Asia Campus and Singapore Management University (SMU), while also negotiating with local hedge funds to supply our solutions.We are participating in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ‘Jungle’ Program. Through this, we are reviewing and improving our cloud architecture with advice from AWS system architects. We are participating in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) 'Jungle' Program. Through this, we are reviewing and improving our cloud architecture with advice from AWS system architects. Our solutions heavily rely on the cloud and LLMs, so the architecture significantly impacts quality and cost. We expect that the structural improvements from this program will lead to great results in terms of service scalability and operational stability.We aim to achieve stable growth in our B2B solutions while simultaneously strengthening our B2C services. We will continue to advance Moneytoring and Plantit to help more investors access investment products easily through an AI-based experience. We also plan to expand our global partnerships further to secure key references in major markets like the U.S. and Singapore. Our long-term goal is to become the financial AI hub of Asia.