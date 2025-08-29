Apple TV+ to release K-pop music series KPOPPED worldwide

Global streaming service Apple TV+ will release its original music competition series KPOPPED, centered on K-pop, simultaneously worldwide on Aug. 29.The show pairs K-pop idols with legendary international pop stars to reinterpret the pop stars’ hit songs in a K-pop style. True to its name, the series “K-pop-ifies” popular songs. There will also be special stages where pop stars perform K-pop songs.The lineup of participating pop stars is star-studded. The series features three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Spice Girls members Melanie B and Emma Bunton, Boy George, Boyz II Men, TLC, and a total of 14 acts. Eight K-pop groups, including Billlie and ITZY, also take part.The program is hosted by actor and comedian Son Su-jung, with singer PSY serving as co-host. Legendary singer Lionel Richie is credited as the executive producer.The eight-episode series pairs K-pop idol members with two pop stars in each episode for a musical showdown. Winners are determined by live audience voting at performances held in Seoul. The show also features pop stars visiting Korea and experiencing aspects of Korean culture.Amid the global success of the Netflix animated film "K-Pop: Demon Hunters," attention is turning to how another K-pop-themed program will perform. The series is a joint production between CJ ENM and U.S.-based Eureka Productions.김태언기자 beborn@donga.com