Trump attacks Jack Smith during South Korea-U.S. summit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 25 local time referred to former federal special counsel Jack Smith, who investigated him during the Biden administration, as a “deranged” individual during the South Korea-U.S. summit with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.Former Special Counsel Jack Smith investigated allegations that Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election and removed classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving the White House in January 2021 at the end of his first term. Smith subsequently brought criminal charges against Trump.Trump also said, “I heard from intelligence agencies that there were searches at churches and U.S. military bases in South Korea. If true, that is regrettable.” His remarks were interpreted as referring to the special counsel’s search of certain areas within Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, conducted on July 21.President Lee explained that the special counsel appointed by the National Assembly is conducting the investigation not to scrutinize U.S. military forces but to address political turmoil caused by the former president who declared martial law.Trump then said, “Special counsel? Are you talking about that deranged Jack Smith?” adding, “I sent him from the U.S. to Korea. Crazy Jack is a mad, sick individual.” U.S. attendees, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, laughed heartily.Meanwhile, the special counsel for the insurrection investigation, Cho Eun-seok, said on Aug. 26, “The search at the time involved materials managed by South Korean military personnel using only South Korean reconnaissance assets,” adding, “To my knowledge, the U.S. military did not raise any issues or objections regarding the search.”Seong-Mo Kim mo@donga.com