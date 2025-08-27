Lee Ha-nui portrays female empowerment in Netflix Series Emma

“As a woman living in 2025 and as an actor, this was such a welcome project. I thought, ‘Finally, we can watch a story like this safely and with a smile!’”Lee Ha-nui, 42, who stars in the Netflix series Emma, released on Aug. 22, spoke warmly about the project. She gave a voluntary video interview on Aug. 19, just five days before giving birth to her second child on Aug. 24. While the series is widely regarded as one she carries herself, her participation highlights the remarkable sense of responsibility she brings to her work.The drama Emma takes its name from the 1980s erotic film Madame Emma. The story centers on top star Jeong Hee-ran (Lee Ha-nui), who exposes the exploitation of women behind the scenes of the original film, and rookie actress Shin Ju-ae (Bang Hyo-rin), forming the backbone of the narrative.Hee-ran is at the center of key events, from her refusal to perform nude scenes to exposing sexual bribery in the film industry. Lee Ha-nui is a perfect fit for the role, combining glamour with determination. Director Lee Hae-young even said, “I wrote the script thinking I would have to scrap it if Lee Ha-nui declined.”“Hee-ran is a top star, someone who already had everything. That is why she initially stayed silent to protect herself. But she becomes a character who declares she will no longer remain silent and begins to fight for change,” Lee said. “That is why I truly admire Hee-ran. I believe that figures like her exist in every era, and they are the reason we are where we are today. I grew very fond of the character of Hee-ran.”Lee also saw parts of herself in Hee-ran. She was particularly drawn to the scene in which Hee-ran, who initially resisted appearing in Madame Emma, begs director Kim Jong-soo to cast her in another film. “I always act with the mindset that ‘this could be my last project.’ In that sense, I deeply understood and felt for Hee-ran’s desperation to pursue ‘true acting,’ having done erotic films and become a star,” she said.One of the highlights of the series is the scene in which Hee-ran exposes corruption in the film industry at an awards ceremony. Lee said it was not an easy scene to perform. “I put a lot of thought into making Hee-ran appear strong and graceful while conveying the message sincerely,” she said. Thanks to that effort, Emma emerges as a story representing female actors in a repressive era.“Some forms of violence become like calluses over time. There are moments when even saying ‘it hurts’ feels trivial. I experienced similar things as a rookie, which made Emma all the more meaningful to me. But this is not just a story about the past. Although Emma is set in the 1980s, its story resonates across eras,” Lee said.The actress said that becoming a mother has deepened her reflections on both acting and the world. She added, “Just as I exist thanks to the efforts of previous generations, I feel our generation should not remain silent about the issues we face. I hope the series prompts viewers to think about what they can do today.”김태언﻿기자 beborn@donga.com