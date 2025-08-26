Pyongyang denounces Lee’s efforts to strengthen alliances

North Korea criticized the Aug. 23 South Korea-Japan summit, calling it a “shameful display by Seoul officials” and a “diplomatic farce.” The remarks appear to reflect Pyongyang’s concern following Lee’s trip to Japan, which emphasized strengthening South Korea-Japan and South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.On Aug. 25, the North’s state news agency KCNA published an article under the name of Kim Hyok Nam titled, “Shameful Display by Seoul Officials Leading the Way for Tripartite Military Cooperation.” It claimed, “The South Korean leader stressed that unwavering South Korea-Japan and South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation is of utmost importance and that progress in Korea-Japan relations should create a virtuous cycle strengthening the trilateral partnership, while also sending a message of flattery to the soon-to-be host of the White House.”North Korea dismissed Lee’s remarks emphasizing South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation as a “message of flattery” to Trump. It also criticized the South Korea-Japan summit, saying, “This meeting was a diplomatic farce born from Seoul’s anxiety aimed at alleviating Washington’s misunderstandings.”Kim Hyok Nam noted Lee by name, saying, “It is well known that during his time as opposition leader, Lee earned the ‘anti-Japan’ label by making hardline remarks toward Japan to court public opinion, and since taking office, he has faced both cold views from Japan and pressure from the United States.”KCNA did not disclose any details about Kim Hyok Nam’s affiliation. “Publishing the criticism under a personal name allows North Korea to moderate the tone,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University. “It is expected that Pyongyang will issue an official stance after observing the outcome of the South Korea-U.S. summit."Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com