Son’s stunning free kick seals debut goal for LAFC

“Doctors say you should not look directly at the sun, but now all eyes are on Son.”That was the reaction of an Apple TV commentator as Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min, 33, prepared to take a free kick, seizing on the English homonym between “sun” and Son’s last name.In the sixth minute of the first half against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Aug. 24, Son took the free kick earned by teammate Denis Bouanga, 31, of Gabon. From about 22 meters out, his right-footed curler sailed into the upper left corner of the net, beyond the goalkeeper’s reach. It was Son’s debut goal for LAFC in just his third appearance. The Apple TV broadcast team called it “an incredibly perfect free kick.”After scoring, Son celebrated with his trademark camera-click gesture, then formed the letters “LA” with his hands. He holds the record for the most free-kick goals, six, among South Korean internationals, though at Tottenham Hotspur he often ceded set pieces to teammates. With LAFC, he confidently took the kick himself and produced a highlight-reel strike. Major League Soccer praised him on its website, saying Son “delivered a world-class debut goal, quickly proving his ability.”Teammates and coaches also applauded the strike. Nkosi Tafari, 28, the American defender who was inside the box at the time, said afterward, “I had the best view of the free kick. I was watching the top corner, and the ball went there like magic.” LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo, 46, of the United States, added, “Son’s free kick was fantastic. He is a fresh spark for our team.”Son had already made an impact in his first two matches. In his Aug. 10 debut against the Chicago Fire, he came on as a substitute and won the penalty that led to the equalizer in a 2-2 draw. On Aug. 17 against the New England Revolution, he recorded his first assist in a 2-0 win. Tafari said, “What Son has shown in three games deserves to be displayed at the Louvre.”LAFC could not protect Son’s opener, conceding in the 13th minute and finishing 1-1 with Dallas. Despite the draw, Son was named Player of the Match for the second straight game following his New England performance.“I am happy to score my debut goal but disappointed we did not take all three points,” Son said afterward. “I still need to build more chemistry with my teammates. It has only been about two weeks since I joined, but I am enjoying every moment.”After three straight road games to open his LAFC career, Son now heads to BMO Stadium for his home debut. LAFC, fourth in the Western Conference with 41 points, will host conference leader San Diego, which has 53, on Aug. 31. “It is great to meet a strong opponent in my home debut,” Son said. “This time I will make sure we get three points.”According to resale platform Ticketmaster, the cheapest seat for Son’s home debut was trading at about $300 on Aug. 24, compared with around $60 before his arrival. On some platforms, premium seats climbed as high as $1,500.한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com