Netflix K-pop animation draws strong overseas interest

The Netflix animation K-Pop Demon Hunters (K-Pop DH), based on K-pop, is drawing strong interest overseas, including special theatrical screenings.On Aug. 20, U.S. entertainment outlet The Hollywood Reporter reported that 1,700 theaters in the United States and Canada have confirmed screenings of K-Pop DH, and as of the previous day, tickets for 1,000 showings were sold out.On Aug. 15, Netflix announced a special K-Pop DH Sing-Along event. As a result, screenings will be held on Aug. 23 and 24 across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.The event is unusual for U.S. theaters. Many local cinemas have boycotted most Netflix releases because of ongoing conflicts with streaming platforms. However, major theater chains, including Regal Cinemas, are reportedly participating actively in this event.It is unclear how much revenue the event will generate. However, industry sources estimate that, based on advance ticket sales, it could earn more than $10 million in North America alone.