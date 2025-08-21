Korea inspires Bernard as he reveals new book

“Humans who fly, humans who swim, humans who burrow underground… After a third world war, what kind of humanity will endure?”The story evokes images of superheroes straight out of science fiction films or the Marvel universe. Following a catastrophic nuclear war on Earth, humanity adapts by hybridizing with animals to survive. But can the few surviving members of the original human species coexist with these three new human-animal hybrids?French novelist Bernard Werber reflected on returning to South Korea after two years, saying, “Korea feels like a second home.” Many of his works feature Korean-related themes, earning him a reputation as a Korea-friendly author. “Korean readers are curious and intellectual, which may be why they particularly enjoy my work,” he said.“Recently, K-content has gained global popularity. Korea may lack natural resources, but it has excellent human resources," Bernard said. "Through a strong education system, the country has showcased creative arts in film and music. The world is now recognizing the talents of the Korean people."Bernard also offered a glimpse of his upcoming work soon to be published in France. “My next book will focus on trees and forests. Forests represent a disconnection from digital civilization," he said. "I believe the essence of a writer is to think about and question what a better future for humanity might be. I always strive to stay ahead of the reader’s imagination."김기윤기자 pep@donga.com