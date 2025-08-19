Blackpink aims for November album release

K-pop girl group Blackpink is set to return this November with a new album, their first in three years. If released as scheduled, it will be their first album since their second full-length record, “Born Pink,” in September 2022.Yang Hyun-suk, executive producer of YG Entertainment, said in a video posted on the company’s official blog on Aug. 18, “I hope the album will be out by November at the latest. The members and producers are all working hard to prepare.”Blackpink is on its “Deadline” world tour, which began last month in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The tour has included stops in the United States and France, and on Aug. 15 and 16 the group performed at London’s Wembley Stadium, often called the “mecca of pop.” It marked the first solo concert by a K-pop girl group at the venue.Meanwhile, the group’s latest single, “Jump,” released July 11, remains on the UK Official Singles Top 100 and the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com