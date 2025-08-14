Kim Keon-hee assigned inmate number, solitary cell

After being taken into custody on the afternoon of the 12th, Kim Keon-hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, was placed in a solitary cell at the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro District and assigned inmate number 4398 on the 13th. The number was chosen at random from unused numbers within the facility.According to legal sources, Kim went through the same intake procedures as other detainees. After confirming her personal information and receiving her inmate number, she underwent a physical examination, including measurements of her height and weight. She then changed into a light green uniform for pretrial detainees and had a mug shot taken for identification. Kim was issued underwear, a towel, a toothbrush, a food tray, and a plastic spoon before being moved to a solitary cell measuring about 6 square meters. The cell is equipped with a folding mattress, an electric fan, a television, and a toilet. She will bathe in a shared facility, but her schedule will likely be arranged to avoid overlapping with other inmates. Outdoor exercise is limited to one hour per day.Kim’s first breakfast in custody consisted of sliced bread with strawberry jam, milk, a frankfurter sausage, and salad. Lunch included pork and kimchi stew, fried dumplings in sauce, stir-fried zucchini with salted shrimp, and radish kimchi. Dinner featured seasoned vegetables with rice, a fried egg, young radish kimchi, and chilled cucumber soup. The cost per meal at the Southern Detention Center is about 1,733 won. However, Kim reportedly ate little that day due to health issues. Following the court’s issuance of an arrest warrant, the Presidential Security Service fully withdrew its protection and security for her.여근호 yeoroot@donga.com