Lee Jae-myung to hold first summit with Trump

President Lee Jae-myung will hold his first South Korea–U.S. summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Aug. 25, local time, marking 82 days since Lee took office in June.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing on Tuesday, “At President Trump’s invitation, President Lee will visit the United States from the 24th to the 26th for the summit.”“The two leaders will discuss ways to advance the alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership in response to changing international security and economic conditions," Kang said. "They will also discuss cooperation on establishing peace and achieving denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.” With U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier Brunson and others having effectively confirmed the relocation of U.S. forces, the summit is expected to focus on so-called “alliance modernization,” including expanding the strategic flexibility of U.S. troops stationed in Korea.Follow-up discussions are also expected on specific investment areas and timelines related to the U.S.-bound investments agreed upon in the bilateral tariff negotiations. During the visit, the presidential office is also considering Lee’s visit to the Philly Shipyard, a key facility in the MASGA shipbuilding project.“The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation based on the concluded tariff negotiations, including in manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors, batteries, and shipbuilding, as well as in advanced technology, critical minerals, and other economic security partnerships," Kang said. “I understand that President Lee’s schedule related to Japan has not yet been decided.” The presidential office is working on plans for Lee to visit Japan before his trip to the United States.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com