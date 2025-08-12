Jo Guk released, set for political comeback

Political attention is focused on former Jo Guk Innovation Party leader Jo Guk’s first moves since his release on Aug. 15. Though officially a former third-party leader who lost his parliamentary seat after the Supreme Court confirmed his conviction, his recent pardon and reinstatement have propelled him to the forefront of the ruling camp’s potential presidential contenders. Calls have already emerged within and outside the party for Jo to run in next year’s June 3 local elections, which are less than 300 days away. Given Jo’s identity as a pro-Moon Jae-in figure and his opposition to the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, some argue he would be a strong contender for Seoul mayor rather than his hometown of Busan. A party official said, “He has just begun the first leg of a marathon.”Jo was freed at midnight on Aug. 15 after serving 242 days in Seoul Southern Detention Center, having been imprisoned since Dec. 16 last year. He was sentenced to two years in prison on charges including admissions bribery involving his children and interference in an investigation of former Busan Deputy Mayor Yoo Jae-soo.On Aug. 11, following the decision by President Lee Jae-myung at a cabinet meeting to grant the pardon and reinstatement, the Jo Guk Innovation Party expressed gratitude for Lee’s “thoughtful decision.” Acting Party Leader Kim Sun-min held a briefing, saying, “Jo Guk’s chance to breathe the air of healing is thanks to the people. The revolution of light brought regime change, and the Lee Jae-myung People’s Sovereignty Government made it possible.” The party leadership plans to welcome Jo upon his release.Having spent nearly eight months in prison, Jo is expected first to take a brief period for recovery. He also plans to meet influential figures and supporters who submitted petitions calling for his pardon.A likely scenario is for Jo to return as party leader, aligned with the current leadership’s term ending in July next year. Through meetings with supporters, momentum is expected to build for his nomination as leader, followed by a party convention confirming his return.With Jo’s restored eligibility to run for office, the upcoming June 3 local elections and parliamentary by-elections next year are expected to see significant shifts. Within the party, there is strong sentiment that Jo, who lost his seat after his conviction last year, must lay the groundwork for a presidential bid five years from now. Speculation surrounds various possible runs, including for Busan mayor in his hometown, Seoul mayor, or a parliamentary by-election in Incheon Gyeyang or Chungnam Asan, seats vacated after President Lee’s election and Chief Presidential Secretary Kang Hoon-sil’s appointment, respectively.Kim Sun-min cautioned against premature talk of candidacy, saying, “The focus now should not be next year’s election but on how we address national reconciliation and reform tasks, and the role the party and Jo will play as a rallying point.” Kim added, “The pardon and reinstatement have generated strong reform momentum,” signaling a comprehensive reform push ahead.Regarding ongoing speculation about a merger between the Democratic Party of Korea and Jo Guk Innovation Party, the party dismissed such talk as premature. The Jo Guk Innovation Party intends first to focus on prosecutorial reform and push forward a special law on the misuse of prosecutorial powers and compensation for victims, co-sponsored recently with Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hyung-bae. The bill includes provisions allowing retrials in cases like Jo’s, where a final judgment has already been issued.Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com