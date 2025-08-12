Koreans favor budget staycations amid rising costs

“This year, the Chuseok holiday is long, so I plan to stay in Namhae for my summer vacation instead of taking two trips, which would be a financial burden,” said Kim, a 29-year-old office worker, on Aug. 11.“Popular tourist spots get crowded and expensive during peak season, and I found that returning from such trips left me more tired than rested," Kim said. "This time, I plan to eat at local favorite restaurants, shop at markets, and prepare meals at the lodging to enjoy a relaxed holiday.”The combination of high prices and the extended Chuseok break has led many to choose short trips close to home, so-called “mini vacations.” A June survey by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed that 83.5% of 800 office workers nationwide preferred domestic travel for summer. The most common trip length was two nights and three days (38.9%), followed by three nights and four days (22.7%) and one night and two days (21.3%).Experts attribute this trend to the long seven-day Chuseok holiday from Oct. 3 to 9 and persistent inflation, fostering a “frugal vacation” mindset focused on reducing summer travel expenses. “With more holidays than usual this year, travel demand is spreading out, increasing interest in short-distance trips," said Jeon Mi-yeong, a research fellow at Seoul National University’s Consumer Trend Analysis Center. "The economic downturn also contributes to more people choosing domestic tourism.”At vacation spots, more travelers are buying groceries at local markets or supermarkets to cook their own meals. “We booked a condo with a kitchen and bought regional specialties at a traditional market on the last day to prepare dinner in the lodging," said Kim, a 41-year-old office worker who recently visited Sokcho, Gangwon Province with his parents. "With living costs rising, we wanted to save money even during vacation.”Kang, 32, who lives in Sejong, said, “Prices are so high these days that I replaced my summer vacation with a glamping trip, buying groceries nearby. It was relatively affordable at around 150,000 won per night, so I was satisfied.”This preference for cost-effective vacations is also seen in the rising popularity of “molcations,” or mall vacations. According to Shinsegae Department Store, sales at its Busan Centum City branch increased by 6% year-over-year last month. “Facilities such as Spa Land and the ice rink in Centum City attracted more families," a Shinsegae spokesperson said.Sales at four Hyundai Premium Outlets, including Gimpo and Songdo, rose by 15.8% in late July compared with the previous year. Visitor numbers jumped nearly 18.7%.“Due to the hot weather, demand is growing for leisure activities in cool indoor spaces," Seoul National University psychology professor Kwak Geum-ju explained. "Department stores and supermarkets, which offer dining and shopping in one place, are attracting more vacationers.”이소정 기자 sojee@donga.com