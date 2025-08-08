Lee-Trump summit expected on July 25

South Korea and the United States are finalizing plans to hold the first summit between Lee Jae-myung and U.S. President Donald Trump on July 25, according to diplomatic sources in Seoul and Washington. Lee, who has prioritized restoring shuttle diplomacy with Japan, is also negotiating a bilateral summit with the Japanese government before his trip to the United States.Sources familiar with bilateral diplomacy said the two allies are awaiting Trump’s final decision to confirm the July 25 summit. If finalized, the meeting would come just 82 days after Lee took office. “South Korea and the United States continue close coordination based on a shared understanding of the urgency of holding a summit,” the presidential office in Seoul said. “After final adjustments, we will coordinate the timing with the U.S. side and make a joint announcement.”Officials in the shipbuilding sector say Lee is also considering a visit to the Philly Shipyard, a key facility in the MASGA (Make American Shipbuilding Great Again) project proposed by South Korea to boost U.S. shipbuilding through bilateral cooperation. The upcoming summit is expected to feature detailed discussions on follow-up measures to the recent Korea-U.S. tariff deal, as well as formal talks on Trump’s so-called “security invoice,” part of his effort to modernize the alliance.Lee is also working to arrange a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. If the Korea-Japan summit takes place before the Korea-U.S. meeting, it would mark the first time Tokyo takes precedence over Washington in South Korea’s diplomatic history.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com