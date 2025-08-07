Japanese box office hits excite Korean fans

On June 27, 24-year-old Lee flew to Tokyo not for sightseeing but to watch the animated film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc, which had opened in Japan nine days earlier. A dedicated fan of the Demon Slayer series, which has become hugely popular in South Korea through streaming platforms, Lee said, “I didn’t want to see any spoilers online. I couldn’t wait for the Korean release, so I got on a plane.”Since the 2023 releases of The First Slam Dunk and Suzume, few Japanese films have made a major impact in South Korea. But two upcoming titles have sparked strong anticipation: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc, set to open in Korea on Aug. 22, and A National Treasure, directed by third-generation Korean-Japanese filmmaker Lee Sang-il. Both are currently holding the top two spots at the Japanese box office, drawing enthusiastic responses from local audiences.The new Demon Slayer film follows the record-breaking Mugen Train Arc released in 2020, which became the fifth highest-grossing Japanese animated movie in South Korea with more than 2.15 million viewers. As of Aug. 6, Infinity Castle Arc leads advance ticket sales, accounting for 30.4 percent of all reservations.This chapter begins the climactic finale of the franchise, which has remained popular in both television and film formats since 2019. It kicks off a three-part arc leading to the conclusion, focusing on a final showdown between the elite Demon Slayer Corps and the strongest demons inside the villain’s fortress, Infinity Castle. With intense interest from South Korean fans, several local distributors reportedly competed for the release rights.In Japan, the film is already making box office history. It opened at No. 1 and surpassed 10 million viewers by Aug. 4. It also crossed the 10 billion yen mark in revenue within just eight days, the fastest ever for a Japanese film. U.S. entertainment outlet Deadline called it “more than just a movie, but a cultural phenomenon,” adding that “Japanese theaters are fully embracing the craze.”Directed by Lee Sang-il, A National Treasure has drawn interest from South Korean filmgoers since it was first announced. Lee, who explored his Korean identity in his 1999 debut, Chong, has continued to gain recognition with films such as 69 (2004) and Hula Girls (2006).The film follows Kikuo, played by Ryo Yoshizawa, who is born into the yakuza world but raised in a kabuki actor’s household, dedicating his life to traditional Japanese performing arts. It has been praised for its detailed depiction of classical Japanese theater. Since its July 6 release in Japan, it topped the box office for four straight weeks and currently holds the No. 2 spot behind Demon Slayer.Lee was invited to the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival in May. At the time, he said the film “captures both entertainment and artistic value through the lens of traditional culture.”At first, some in South Korea’s film industry questioned whether the film’s strong focus on traditional Japanese culture would make it difficult to import. But critical praise helped secure its Korean release later this year. Kang Sang-wook, CEO of distributor Media Castle, said, “The acting, direction, and storyline are impressive in every way.”김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com