Drone commander gave no coordinates in North mission

South Korea’s special counsel obtained testimony that Kim Yong-dae, commander of the military’s drone operations unit, did not provide flight coordinates when drones were sent toward Nampo, North Korea, in November.Sources familiar with the investigation said Saturday that Kim did not inform subordinates of the exact destination during the drone operation. The special counsel is reportedly examining whether the mission was meant not to drop anti-North propaganda leaflets but to provoke a response from North Korea.The team, led by Special Counsel Cho Eung-seok, obtained statements from drone unit personnel who said Kim initially ordered a flight path over Onchon Airfield, a North Korean air base, on the way to Nampo. Staff opposed the plan, citing serious risks. After their objections, Kim allegedly did not issue revised coordinates, leaving operators without specific guidance.The incident followed three earlier drone missions toward Pyongyang in October. One drone crashed, and North Korea later released photos of the wreckage.The special counsel is focusing on internal backlash within the drone unit after the crash. Investigators found signs that both the unit and mission staff were replaced afterward. Despite internal objections, Kim reportedly moved forward with the November mission.The probe is also examining whether the decision to continue was influenced by orders from former President Yoon Suk-yeol. Testimony suggests that the Joint Chiefs of Staff had advised against further operations. Investigators are working to determine whether Kim acted under Yoon’s direction.고도예 기자 yea@donga.com