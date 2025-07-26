Court orders Yoon to pay martial law damages

A Seoul court has ordered former President Yoon Suk-yeol to pay 100,000 won (about $75) in damages to each of 104 citizens for mental suffering linked to his December 3 declaration of martial law. The ruling marks the first legal recognition of Yoon’s civil liability for the controversial emergency measure and could pave the way for additional lawsuits.On July 25, Judge Lee Sung-bok of the Seoul Central District Court ordered Yoon to compensate the plaintiffs and pay delayed interest at an annual rate of 12 percent, beginning April 30, the day after he received the complaint.The court found that Yoon violated the Constitution by unlawfully imposing a state of emergency, paralyzing government functions and infringing on the rights and dignity of the public. "The emotional distress suffered by the public, including fear, anxiety and shame, was clear," the court stated.Yoon has not yet decided whether to appeal. However, the court ordered the judgment to be enforced immediately, meaning interest will continue to accrue unless the compensation is promptly paid. Should an appellate court overturn the ruling, the plaintiffs would be required to return both the compensation and accrued interest.The suit was filed in December by attorney Lee Geum-kyu, who previously served as legal counsel to the National Assembly during Yoon’s impeachment. He recruited plaintiffs through social media, capping participation at 105 to match the number of People Power Party lawmakers who abstained from the impeachment vote. After eliminating duplicate entries, the final number of plaintiffs stood at 104.Legal experts say the ruling could open the door to a wave of similar civil claims. At least one additional lawsuit on the same issue has already been filed with the Seoul Central District Court. A 2017 case seeking damages from former President Park Geun-hye over mental suffering caused by the influence-peddling scandal was previously dismissed.송혜미기자 1am@donga.com