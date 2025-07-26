Why alcohol affects East Asians differently from others

If your face turns red after drinking, you're not alone. About 30 percent of Koreans, 35 percent of Chinese and 45 percent of Japanese experience what's known as Asian flush syndrome, a genetic trait largely found in Northeast Asia.The condition stems from a deficiency in an enzyme that breaks down acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol. Even individuals with a high alcohol tolerance can accumulate this harmful compound over time. “Even if you get used to drinking, your body still stores dangerous molecules,” the author warns.In his new book, a chemistry professor at Kwangwoon University explores alcohol through the lens of science, examining its history, effects on the body and common misconceptions. A popular science communicator on YouTube and TV, he brings energy and clarity to his lectures.The book traces alcohol’s origins to ancient brewing practices, including evidence of beer-making at Göbekli Tepe in Turkey. Archaeologists have found calcium oxalate, a brewing residue, in ruins dating back 17,000 years. The author argues that alcohol may have been not just a byproduct of agriculture but a motivation for it.The book also explains why certain foods pair well with alcohol. Strong spirits such as soju are often served with soup, which soothes the throat and stomach. Salty broths enhance flavor, while carb-heavy foods restore lost sugars. This may explain post-drinking cravings for water, sweets, or ice cream.Whether you drink or not, the book offers an engaging look at the chemistry of alcohol, presented by a professor who says he enjoys storytelling more than drinking itself.김기윤기자 pep@donga.com