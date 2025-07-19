Cardinal You’s DMZ Visit Faces UN Command Obstacle

Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik’s planned visit to the Demilitarized Zone during his trip to South Korea was canceled after the United Nations Command denied access, government sources said.Multiple ruling party officials confirmed Friday that the cardinal had intended to tour the DMZ with Catholic representatives this month. The visit was scrapped after the UN Command did not approve the request.The decision could reignite political debate over the UN Command’s control of access to the zone. Under the armistice agreement, South Korean citizens and goods must receive UN Command authorization to enter the DMZ or cross the Military Demarcation Line.At his confirmation hearing on July 14, Unification Minister nominee Chung Dong-young criticized the policy, saying, “The area south of the MDL within the DMZ is clearly South Korean territory. It is unacceptable that the South Korean government must seek the UN Command’s permission for peaceful, nonmilitary activities on its own land.”Cardinal You, currently in Korea during a summer break from the Vatican, met with President Lee Jae-myung on July 7 and with Chung on July 15. President Lee told the cardinal he hopes the Vatican will play a special role in improving inter-Korean relations. He also mentioned the possibility of Pope Leo XIV visiting North Korea during his expected trip to South Korea for the 2027 World Youth Day.Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com