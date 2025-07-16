Son starts training with Spurs amid transfer rumors

Amid ongoing transfer speculation, Son Heung-min has started preseason training with Tottenham Hotspur. On Tuesday, the English Premier League club shared photos on Instagram from a session at its London base, Hotspur Way. One image showed the 33-year-old smiling as he ran on the pitch after returning from a break in Korea.Tottenham had announced Son’s return on July 12 with the caption “Welcome back, Sonny!” The club had also marked his birthday on July 8. Son continues to feature prominently in Tottenham’s marketing, recently modeling next season’s away kit.Still, questions remain about Son’s future with the club. British outlets, including Football Insider, have reported that Tottenham may look to transfer him this summer due to concerns over age-related decline. Potential destinations include Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Los Angeles FC in the United States, and Fenerbahçe in Turkey.Son’s contract expires next June, meaning Tottenham would receive no transfer fee if he leaves as a free agent. Given Chairman Daniel Levy’s reputation for financial prudence, many believe the club will look to sell Son before then. A transfer could also help fund new signings.Son’s place in the squad is reportedly less secure than in previous seasons. Tottenham appointed Thomas Frank as manager last month and signed left winger Mohamed Kudus on July 11, signaling a potential reshuffle. Frank is expected to address Son’s status at his first press conference on July 18, one day before a preseason match against Reading.Tottenham is scheduled to visit South Korea next month for a preseason friendly against Newcastle United on August 3 at Seoul World Cup Stadium, part of the 2025 Coupang Play Series. Some speculate that Son’s future may remain undecided until after the match. According to the BBC, Son is set to take part in a range of activities during the Asia tour. The club has reportedly committed to these appearances, and a no-show could trigger financial penalties worth billions of won.Meanwhile, 19-year-old Yang Min-hyuk has joined the team for preseason. After transferring from K League 1 side Gangwon FC last December, he was loaned to Championship club Queens Park Rangers, where he scored two goals in 14 appearances. He did not feature in any Premier League matches.If Yang makes the first-team squad and Son stays at the club, the two could share the field next season. In a recent interview posted on Tottenham’s YouTube channel, Yang said, “The teammate I missed the most during the break was Heung-min.”Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com