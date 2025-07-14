Yoon faces gowing isolation as aides flip testimony

Key testimony reversals from former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s closest aides have become pivotal breakthroughs in the special prosecutors’ investigation, rapidly accelerating the probe. Once among his most trusted allies, these former confidants are now contradicting earlier denials of wrongdoing and providing statements that increasingly implicate the former president.According to legal sources on Sunday, Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who is leading the investigation into the death of Marine Cpl. Chae, questioned Kim Tae-hyo, former first deputy director of the National Security Office, on Friday as a suspect in the abuse of authority. Investigators reportedly obtained testimony that Yoon became "enraged" during a July 31, 2023, meeting of the National Security Office where the Chae case was discussed. Yoon is suspected of improperly intervening in the investigation following this meeting.Kim had previously testified before the National Assembly’s Steering Committee in July last year that no such briefing took place and denied witnessing any anger from Yoon. In his latest statement, however, he reversed his position.Kim Sung-hoon, former deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service and widely seen as Yoon’s personal bodyguard, also changed his account during questioning by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, who is investigating insurrection allegations. Kim had initially denied claims that Yoon attempted to obstruct or resist arrest during previous investigations. However, he reportedly offered new testimony implicating Yoon. The former president’s arrest warrant application includes details such as Yoon allegedly telling aides, “Show them that you have a gun,” which could not have been obtained without Kim’s cooperation.Kang Yi-goo, former presidential secretary for personal affairs, is also said to have told investigators that “both the drafting and destruction of post-martial law documents were reported to former President Yoon.” Prosecutors believe additional witnesses may follow suit now that Yoon is in custody and are expanding the scope of their investigation.Reflecting this trend, Yoon reportedly told the court during his pretrial detention hearing on Wednesday, “Even Cabinet members have abandoned me for their own survival. I am in a situation of complete isolation,” in an attempt to argue against his arrest.Meanwhile, the special prosecutor investigating the insurrection case has summoned Yoon to appear at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office at 2 p.m. on Monday. Yoon’s legal team has reportedly informed prosecutors that he will not attend, citing health concerns. Prosecutors are now considering measures such as compelled appearance if he fails to comply.구민기 기자 koo@donga.com