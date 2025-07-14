Med students return after 17 months, easing crisis



Medical students across South Korea will return to class after a 17-month walkout, taking the first meaningful step toward restoring the country’s strained healthcare system.



The Korean Medical Student Association announced Saturday that students would resume their studies, saying, “Placing our trust in the National Assembly and the government, we return to school. We will strive to normalize medical education and the healthcare system.”



The decision ends a prolonged standoff that began in February 2023, when more than 20,000 medical students collectively took a leave of absence in protest of the government’s plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000. While there was broad public agreement on the need for more doctors, students and schools criticized the government for pushing forward without adequate preparation or consultation.



Efforts to resolve the standoff, including the government’s offer to waive academic penalties, allow additional licensing exams, and postpone this year’s admissions hike, failed to break the deadlock. As a result, about 8,300 students at 40 medical schools have been confirmed to repeat a year. Without intervention, schools faced a “tripling” crisis next year, in which first-year students from the classes of 2024, 2025, and 2026 would all be enrolled simultaneously.



The students’ decision to return now is seen as a crucial move to avoid overwhelming academic programs and facilities, and to prevent further deterioration in the quality of medical training. Behind the scenes, government talks with medical residents have reportedly resumed, raising hopes that the broader medical workforce could soon stabilize.



Still, the road to full normalization remains complicated. Medical school curricula are structured by academic year, meaning students cannot enroll in the second semester without completing the first semester. Universities must find ways to accommodate returning students, address shortages in faculty and classroom space, and ensure fairness for those who resumed their studies earlier.



If left unresolved, this year’s “doubling” of student cohorts could still lead to a “tripling” scenario next year. The student association has emphasized that medical education must proceed without any decline in quality or rigor, putting pressure on both the government and universities to implement flexible academic policies.



A return by both students and residents would mark the end of a bitter, months-long impasse. The conflict has deepened mistrust between the government and the medical community, while patients have borne the brunt of disruptions in surgeries and essential services, particularly in regional areas.



Both sides must now reflect on the damage and work to rebuild trust. Healthcare reform can only succeed through a mature partnership grounded in rational dialogue and mutual respect.

