Human voice acting drives success of animated films

Despite artificial intelligence’s growing ability to generate high-quality visuals and audio at the same time, the film industry continues to rely heavily on traditional methods. In animated and foreign-language films, immersive human voice performances are increasingly viewed as essential to a project’s success.Netflix’s animated feature K-Pop Demon Hunters, which has gained global attention with its K-pop theme, is a prime example. The film’s English-language dubbing, voiced by Korean actors and actresses, has been praised for conveying authentic Korean sensibilities. Actor Ahn Hyo-seop, who plays Jinwoo, a Grim Reaper and K-pop idol known for his “lion’s voice,” was lauded for carrying the film’s narrative through voice alone. Actor Lee Byung-hun, who voices the main villain Gwima, lends a deep, commanding tone that anchors the film. International audiences were especially intrigued to learn he also played the Front Man in Squid Game.Celebrity-driven marketing and localization strategies are also on the rise. The animated film King of Kings, which recently surpassed Parasite to become the highest-grossing Korean film in North America, will be released domestically this month. Its voice cast features high-profile Korean actors including Lee Byung-hun, Jin Seon-kyu, Lee Ha-nee, Yang Dong-geun, Cha In-pyo, and Kwon Oh-joong.Localization is evolving to preserve cultural nuances. Netflix’s series When Life Gives You Tangerines employed Latin American Spanish dialects, such as those spoken in Argentina and Colombia, for its Spanish dubbing in order to retain the flavor of the original Jeju dialect.A growing trend involves actors physically performing scenes during voice recording to better align with their characters’ emotions and movements. In Lost in Starlight, Netflix’s first Korean animated feature, the cast improved their vocal delivery by acting out storyboarded scenes—holding hands, running, wiping sweat, or opening cans. Director Han Ji-won said the approach resulted in more dynamic and emotionally expressive performances.김소민기자 somin@donga.com