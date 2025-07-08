North Korean defectors make K-pop debut

As K-pop idols like BTS and BLACKPINK continue to enjoy global fame, a milestone has been reached in the industry. For the first time, North Korean defectors are debuting as K-pop idols.According to the music industry on Monday, Hakseong (21, real name Kim Hakseong), a member of the six-member boy group B Boyz, which debuted on May 18, is a North Korean defector. B Boyz is the first K-pop group to include a defector in its lineup. Hakseong previously appeared on an audition program last year, where he revealed, “I crossed over from North Korea in 2017 when I was 13.” At a recent debut event, he said, “There was a time when I had no dreams and was going through a dark period, but now I am thrilled to be standing on stage.”Another boy group, Universe, is set to debut on July 18 and includes two defectors among its five multinational members. Hyuk (25, Yoo Hyuk) and Seok (25, Kim Seok) defected in 2013 and 2019, respectively. The group’s debut album is being produced by Michelle Cho, CEO of Singing Beetle and a former SM Entertainment executive.Hyuk, originally from Kyongsong in North Hamgyong Province, lived as a kotjebi—a homeless child in North Korea—before defecting. He was introduced to rap through his high school music club and began writing lyrics, nurturing a dream of becoming a musician. After appearing on a broadcast program, he received an offer from his current agency to become a trainee. In a recent interview, Hyuk said, “It’s amazing that someone like me, who once struggled to survive day by day in North Korea, is now making music that can give others courage.”Seok, who lived in Yanggang Province near the Chinese border before defecting, initially aspired to become a soccer player. After arriving in South Korea, he briefly played in the K3 League. While considering a new career path, he met his current agency. He said he was first exposed to K-pop through smuggled CDs even before his defection.The stories of Hyuk and Seok, who rebuilt their lives after escaping North Korea, have deeply moved the other members of the Universe. Their journeys have also drawn international attention, including coverage from BBC News. The group’s lineup includes Nathan, a Laotian-Thai American; Kenny, a Chinese American; and Aito, a Japanese member, making it a truly multinational act.Universe is scheduled to officially debut on July 18 with the release of their album The 1st Verse. According to Singing Beetle, the group had already gained close to one million followers on social media before their debut by showcasing their vocal and dance performances.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com