Special prosecutors intensify probes into Yoon administration

The special prosecution team investigating the Dec. 3 martial law declaration summoned Education Minister Lee Ju-ho for questioning on July 4. Since the first round of probes into former President Yoon on June 28, the special prosecutor has been calling cabinet members from Yoon's administration. Observers inside and outside the team expect the second round of investigation on July 5 to be intensive.At about 1:50 p.m. that day, Minister Lee appeared at the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office in Seocho District, where the special prosecution team is based. Prosecutors questioned Lee about his absence from the December 3 Cabinet meeting that declared martial law and his attendance at the December 4 meeting that lifted it. The investigation targets former President Yoon on charges of abuse of authority for obstructing cabinet members' legally guaranteed rights to deliberate on martial law. The special prosecutor plans to summon all cabinet members for questioning.The special prosecutor also summoned Park Jong-joon, former chief of the Presidential Security Service, on July 4. Park was questioned about allegations that he obstructed the execution of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon issued by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in January 2025. The team also investigated the deletion of secure phone data belonging to Hong Jang-won, former First Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service, and others shortly after the martial law declaration.Another special prosecutor investigating suspected external pressure in the death case of Marine Corps Corporal Chae said a full-scale inquiry into the so-called "VIP fury allegation" will begin next week. The allegation suggests former President Yoon became furious after receiving a preliminary Marine Corps investigative report, reportedly saying, "If a division commander is punished for something like this, who would want to be one?" The controversy delayed the handover of the case to police. The prosecutor plans to summon former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Gye-hwan for questioning on July 7. Participants of the presidential senior secretary meeting where the outburst allegedly occurred will also be questioned soon.Meanwhile, another special prosecutor investigating allegations related to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is accelerating its probe. After an extensive search and seizure operation on July 3 targeting stock manipulation involving construction company Sambu Construction, prosecutors summoned and questioned individuals connected to the firm the same day.