Retailers rush into Korea’s growing supplement market

With wellness trends such as slow aging and "healthy pleasure" gaining popularity, South Korea's retail industry is expanding its presence in the fast-growing functional health food market.Convenience store chain CU is leading the push, with plans to begin selling health supplements at 6,000 locations nationwide by the end of this month. The rollout was originally scheduled for the first quarter of next year. "We conducted a pre-launch briefing for franchisees, and interest was high," said a spokesperson for BGF Retail, which operates CU. "We decided to move up the launch date in response to rising demand for health supplements."In South Korea, health supplements must be officially certified for functionality by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Retailers are required to obtain a license from local governments to sell them as "functional health food vendors." Until recently, convenience stores mostly offered general health foods rather than certified supplements. However, sales have risen sharply. CU's year-over-year health food sales grew by 5.3 percent in 2021, 27.1 percent in 2022, 18.6 percent in 2023 and 137.2 percent so far in 2024.According to the Korea Health Supplements Association, the domestic market grew from 5.175 trillion won in 2020 to 6.044 trillion won in 2023. The consumer base has also expanded. While demand was once concentrated among people aged 51 and older, it is now increasing among children under 10 and adults in their 20s to 40s.CU's competitor GS25 is also stepping up its efforts. "As more customers seek healthy, happy lifestyles, demand for related products in convenience stores is rising," a GS25 spokesperson said. "In the second half of the year, we plan to introduce popular supplements such as vitamins and probiotics in smaller sizes designed for convenience store shoppers."Health and beauty chained its wellness offerings since the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is now bolste CJ Olive Young has steadily expandring its "inner beauty" lineup with collagen, glutathione and probiotic products in line with current health trends.Daiso entered the health supplement market in February. Since then, both online and offline stores have seen strong demand and frequent sellouts. Recently, LG Household & Health Care partnered with Daiso to launch "Inner View by Re:Tune," a supplement brand exclusive to the discount retailer. The collaboration reflects growing ties between Daiso and supplement manufacturers.