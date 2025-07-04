Yoon approved martial law order, Han sought disposal

It was confirmed on Thursday that former President Yoon Suk-yeol personally approved a belated martial law proclamation drafted after the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. The special counsel investigating Yoon on treason charges has obtained testimony indicating that Yoon was briefed in advance of the document’s disposal at the request of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. The counsel views this as strong evidence that Yoon was aware of the proclamation’s illegality and plans to press him on this point during questioning on Saturday.According to reports by the Dong-A Ilbo on Thursday, the team led by Special Prosecutor Jo Eun-seok, which is investigating Yoon’s alleged insurrection and treason, recently received a two-page statement from Kang Eui-gu, former presidential secretary. In the statement, Kang claimed he obtained Yoon’s signature on the revised proclamation on Dec. 7 last year.The “Martial Law Proclamation” distributed to cabinet members on December 3 was missing signature fields for the prime minister and the defense minister. Kang said he was asked by Kim Joo-hyun, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, whether a version signed by the prime minister and relevant ministers existed. In response, Kang drafted a new version and obtained signatures from Han and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Dec. 5. Yoon signed it on Dec. 7.According to Kang’s statement, Yoon was also briefed on the document’s disposal. On the morning of Dec. 8, Han called and said, “Even without the document, the cabinet meeting still took place.” The call was made shortly after former Defense Minister Kim was arrested on treason charges. Two days later, the case was reported to Yoon, and the document was destroyed.Kang reportedly told investigators the revised proclamation was intended to give the appearance of a formal administrative process. However, the special counsel suspects Yoon’s camp was aware of the legal flaws in the original document, particularly the lack of Han’s signature, and may have created a new version to cover up the issue. The counsel also summoned former senior civil affairs secretary Kim for questioning about the situation at the time.Meanwhile, a separate special investigation team led by Prosecutor Min Jung-ki, which is probing allegations involving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, raided 13 locations on Thursday. The raids targeted the headquarters, affiliates, and residences of current and former executives of Sambu Construction in connection with suspicions of stock price manipulation aimed at boosting the company’s profile.고도예 yea@donga.com