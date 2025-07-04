K-food exports hit record $6.7 billion in H1

South Korea’s exports of “K-Food Plus,” which include agricultural and agri-industrial products, reached a record high in the first half of this year, driven by strong growth in processed foods such as ramyeon (instant noodles), which saw a 24 percent increase from a year earlier.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Wednesday, K-Food Plus exports totaled $6.67 billion (about 9 trillion won) from January to June, up 7.1 percent from the same period last year. This marks the highest level ever recorded. Exports of agricultural and food products alone rose 8.4 percent year-on-year to $5.16 billion. Quarterly exports rose 9.8 percent in the first quarter and 7.7 percent in the second quarter. Major markets, including the United States, China, and Japan, saw a larger increase in the second quarter compared to the first.Processed food exports reached $4.45 billion during the same period, a 10.3 percent increase from a year earlier, surpassing the overall agricultural and food export growth rate. Among these, exports of ramyeon reached $730 million, or approximately 1 trillion won. Last year, it took until August to reach that milestone, meaning this year’s figure was achieved about two months earlier.The surge in ramyeon exports was driven by the popularity of spicy flavors and strong demand for new products, increasing 24.0 percent compared to the first half of last year. Ramyeon posted the highest growth rate among processed foods that generated more than $50 million in exports. Ice cream exports rose by 23.1 percent, and sauces by 18.4 percent, also showing notable upward trends.세종=김수연 syeon@donga.com