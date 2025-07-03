Hyundai opens UX Studio Seoul for mobility research

Hyundai Motor Group has launched UX Studio Seoul, a customer-focused research hub aimed at shaping the future of mobility through direct user engagement. Located in the company’s Gangnam-daero office building, the space allows visitors to experience and test cutting-edge vehicle technologies firsthand.At the studio, visitors can take the driver’s seat in the Ioniq 6, a software-defined vehicle, and interact with Pleos Connect, an AI-powered infotainment system that responds to spoken commands. For instance, when asked about nearby drive-through cafés, the system automatically opened the window halfway and offered three recommendations. The studio also highlights safety features such as an Eye Tracker that monitors driver attention during virtual driving simulations on the second floor.Originally a private lab in Hyundai’s Yangjae-dong headquarter, UX Studio Seoul has been transformed into a public space to respond to rapidly evolving consumer preferences. The company hopes this approach will generate both valuable feedback and promotional impact.The Open Lab on the first floor invites visitors to engage with various vehicle components such as doors, seats, and storage compartments. Guests can also try virtual driving using VR devices and operate the Pleos Connect system. Feedback is collected onsite through stickers or QR codes.The Advanced Research Lab on the second floor offers a professional program requiring prior application and selection. Participants can directly collaborate with Hyundai UX researchers, discussing ideas and providing feedback after experiencing a realistic driving simulation using a six-axis motion simulator.Hyundai Motor Group calls UX Studio Seoul the world’s first year-round customer-participatory research center. The company said the facility goes beyond traditional exhibitions by integrating customer insights into actual vehicle development. “It will be a space that reflects customer feedback in actual vehicle development while creating innovative mobility experiences," said Kim Hyo-lin, vice president and head of Hyundai’s Feature Strategy Group.최원영 기자 o0@donga.com