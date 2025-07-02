U.S. uncovers 29 North Korean laptop farms

The U.S. Department of Justice has uncovered 29 so-called “laptop farms” used by North Korean information technology (IT) workers to gain illicit remote employment in the United States, and has indicted four North Korean nationals involved in the scheme. These workers allegedly used the stolen personal information of over 80 Americans to fraudulently obtain jobs at more than 100 U.S. IT companies. They reportedly accessed sensitive data, including cryptocurrency and information related to the military, while working remotely.According to the Justice Department, as of June 30 (local time), the laptop farms were scattered across 16 states. The North Korean operatives also used financial accounts and fraudulent websites to launder illegal proceeds. Authorities have frozen 29 such accounts and 21 websites tied to the operation.The scheme involved U.S.-based accomplices who installed remote-access software to allow North Korean workers to use the laptops undetected. A Justice Department official said, “North Korean IT workers accessed and, in some cases, stole sensitive information, including U.S. military technology and cryptocurrency.”One U.S. citizen, Wang Zhenxing of New Jersey, was indicted for aiding the scheme. He operated a laptop farm and helped route illicit funds through foreign networks, collecting $696,000 in compensation. Affected U.S. companies suffered at least $3 million in losses, including network restoration costs. Some of the victims were among the Fortune 500 companies.The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia has indicted and issued wanted notices for four North Korean nationals. Between 2020 and 2021, they allegedly posed as remote employees for a blockchain development firm headquartered in Atlanta while residing in the United Arab Emirates, stealing cryptocurrency worth $915,000.안규영기자 kyu0@donga.com