Special Counsel investigates Yoon over drone incursions

The special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol has obtained a voice recording that reportedly shows South Korea's military flew unmanned aerial vehicles over Pyongyang under Yoon's direct orders. In the transcript, he is referred to as "V." The operation is suspected to have been an attempt to provoke a North Korean military response, which could have provided grounds to declare emergency martial law. Legal experts say the case, which began with domestic rebellion charges, may now expand to include allegations of inciting foreign aggression.The special prosecutor has summoned former President Yoon to appear for questioning on July 5. Prosecutors say if he refuses to comply, they will pursue coercive measures, including requesting an arrest warrant.According to legal sources, on July 1 the team led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok obtained an audio recording in which a military official says, "Drone Operations Commander Kim Yong-dae said the deployment of drones over Pyongyang was directed by 'V.'" This aligns with North Korea's accusation last October that South Korea violated its airspace with unmanned aerial vehicles.The recording reportedly includes additional remarks, such as "V seemed pleased with North Korea's hostile response to the drones," and "More unmanned aerial vehicles were sent in November. It appeared they were determined to continue the operation, even if it was forced or reckless."Prosecutors see the transcript as evidence that Yoon not only ordered the drone incursions but also sought to provoke a North Korean retaliation as a pretext for declaring martial law on December 3. The investigation reportedly raised this suspicion during Yoon's first questioning on June 28.On the same day, the special counsel summoned Jeong, a drone expert at the Agency for Defense Development's UAV Systems Center. Jeong, who helped deliver drones to the military's Drone Operations Command, was questioned as a reference witness.Yoon previously refused to comply with a second summons scheduled for June 30. Prosecutors have now set July 5 as the final date. "If he fails to appear, we believe the court will issue a warrant, as the legal requirements are satisfied," said Deputy Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young. "This is our final notice."In a related development, two other special teams, one investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the other probing the death of former Marine Corporal Chae, will officially begin their inquiries on July 2. Ceremonies marking the launch of both probes are scheduled at the KT Gwanghwamun Building West and the Seocho Hanssem Building in Seoul.