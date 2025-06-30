Korean rice-based foods soar in U.S. popularity,

“Are you looking for gimbap? If it’s not on the shelf, it’s already sold out. It’s that popular.”On June 28, Korean frozen gimbap was nowhere to be found at Trader Joe’s in New York, and nearby Costco stores faced the same shortage. Across the United States, Costco locations now regularly stock Korean rice-based products such as tuna gimbap and instant rice (Hetbahn). However, popular items including gimbap often sell out quickly, especially on weekends and evenings.Following record exports last year, Korean rice-based processed foods continue to see strong demand in the U.S. in 2024. From January to May, Korea recorded its highest five-month export value of these products to the U.S. in 26 years. Industry experts attribute the surge to the global appeal of Korean culture, which has inspired many Americans to try foods featured in K-dramas and movies. In cities such as New York, experiencing Korean cuisine or dining at Korean restaurants is becoming trendy, while rice is increasingly viewed as a healthy choice.● U.S. rice-based imports triple in five yearsAccording to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), exports of major Korean rice-based processed foods to the U.S. reached $62.1 million from January through May, the highest since 1999 for the same period. Of the total $108.3 million in rice-based processed food exports during that time, more than half were destined for the U.S. These products include tteok (rice cakes), puffed rice, steamed or boiled rice, rice snacks, fermented grain alcohol, rice beverages, and other grain-based goods.In 2024, Korea exported $169.8 million worth of rice-based products to the U.S., a 49.6 percent increase over the previous year. The figure has more than tripled since 2019, when exports stood at $33.1 million. Growth is expected to accelerate in 2025.Health-conscious American consumers are a key driver behind the trend. Rice-based products are seen as gluten-free and safer for those with common wheat allergies.Frozen gimbap has become especially popular since last year due to its vegetable-based ingredients, appealing to vegetarians. Its single- or double-serving packaging and microwaveability also boost sales. An online survey of U.S. consumers conducted by aT in August 2023 found rice-based processed foods were associated with healthiness (74.2 percent), good taste (69.4 percent), and convenience (63.3 percent).● Tteokbokki and rice snacks gain groundTteok products like tteokbokki, rice cakes, and sliced rice cakes for soup are also gaining popularity. One standout product is “honey tteok cereal,” where honey rice cakes are eaten with milk. In 2023, NongHyup (Korea's National Agricultural Cooperative Federation) exported $1.31 million worth of tteok products to the U.S., alongside $549,000 in rice snacks, $341,000 in processed rice meals, and $211,000 in sikhye (sweet rice drink). The viral frozen gimbap is a leading example of processed rice meal exports.● Wider availability boosts growthAccessibility is another factor behind rising sales. In addition to H Mart, the largest Korean supermarket chain in North America, major U.S. retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Costco, and Aldi now offer a broad selection of Korean products, including frozen or ready-to-eat gimbap, kimchi rice balls, fried rice, and tteokbokki at stores nationwide. Even instant rice products like Hetbahn are displayed by type, including white and brown rice, reflecting growing consumer interest.New products tailored for American consumers are also in development. For example, in November 2023, NongHyup launched a sikhye variant without rice grains after feedback at a local trade fair noted the grains resembled foreign particles. Sample production of ring-shaped rice snacks is expected to be completed as early as next month.“Because American consumers tend to prefer heavier packages, we are developing products with greater weight and more variety in flavor and shape," a NongHyup representative said. "With promotional events and new product launches planned around Chuseok, we expect continued strong exports in the second half of the year.”세종=김수연 syeon@donga.com