Police arrest six Americans over North Korea aid drop

Six U.S. men were arrested for attempting to drop more than 1,300 plastic bottles containing rice, U.S. dollars, and Bibles into North Korea.On June 27, Incheon Ganghwa Police Station announced that six American men, aged 20 to 50, were taken into custody at the scene. They are under investigation for violating the Disaster and Safety Management Act. The men entered South Korea on tourist visas and had been staying in the country for two to three months. All hold U.S. passports.The suspects are accused of trying to float bottles filled with rice, one-dollar bills, and Bibles into North Korea near Mangwoldondae, a coastal area in Hajom-myeon, Ganghwa County, Incheon, around 1 a.m. that day. The attempt was thwarted after a Marine sentry patrolling the coast spotted the men and reported the incident.Police are investigating whether the men are linked to any religious groups or conservative international organizations. In 2020, a foreign missionary group was caught sending Bibles to North Korea via balloons. “We are currently investigating the motive and circumstances of the case,” a police official said.The government recently designated Ganghwa County and other border regions as restricted zones for public safety. An administrative order bans the distribution of leaflets and materials to North Korea in these areas. Violators may face criminal charges. On June 13, a man in his 40s was arrested for sending leaflets and USB drives into North Korea using balloons.Jun-Ho Cha run-juno@donga.com