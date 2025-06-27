Ri Sol Ju returns as daughter gains prominence

Ri Sol Ju, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, made her first official appearance in 18 months, drawing attention for her subdued protocol position and the luxury handbag she carried, believed to be from Gucci.On Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency released photos of Kim Jong Un, his daughter Kim Ju Ae, and Ri attending the completion ceremony of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, a major seaside resort in Kangwon Province. In the images, Ri wore a white blouse and black trousers and carried a Gucci Marmont Matelassé handbag, estimated to cost between 3 million and 4 million won, depending on the size. She was seen walking several steps behind her daughter, who stayed close to Kim.According to South Korea’s Ministry of Unification, this marked the first time Ju Ae appeared to clearly outrank Ri Sol Ju in protocol among the 10 official events they have attended together since Ju Ae’s public debut at a missile launch site in November 2022.“Today’s photos confirm that Ri Sol Ju has deliberately taken a backseat to highlight Ju Ae,” a ministry official said. “While earlier appearances conveyed a harmonious family image, this event clearly showed Ri’s diminished status.”Observers also pointed to a possible violation of UN sanctions, noting that Ju Ae appeared to wear a watch resembling a Cartier model valued at around 30 million won. If confirmed, the watch could breach UN Security Council Resolution 1718, which bans the export of luxury goods to North Korea.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com