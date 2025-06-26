Arsonist on Line 5 indicted for 160 attempted murders

A man in his 60s who set fire to a train on Seoul Subway Line 5 has been indicted and detained after prosecutors uncovered evidence of careful premeditation. Authorities also confirmed he started the fire while a pregnant passenger was unable to flee after slipping on gasoline.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said Tuesday that a special investigation team led by Criminal Division 3 Chief Son Sang-hee indicted 67-year-old Mr. Won on charges of attempted murder, injury resulting from arson on an occupied train, and violation of the Railroad Safety Act. Won is accused of spraying gasoline and setting it alight with a lighter around 8:42 a.m. on May 31 inside a Line 5 train traveling between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations. About 160 passengers were endangered, with six suffering injuries.According to the prosecution, Won decided to commit arson shortly after losing a divorce case. On May 21, he purchased 3.6 liters of gasoline and a torch-style lighter at a gas station. The day before the incident, he reportedly visited major stations on Lines 1, 2, and 4 with the gasoline in hand, scouting potential targets in high-traffic areas such as Seocho, Yeongdeungpo, and Samseong Stations. He also transferred all of his assets to relatives, suggesting he had made preparations for death.Prosecutors believe Won boarded the fourth car, the middle of the train, to maximize casualties and deliberately committed the act while the train was in a tunnel. They confirmed that he ignited the fire even after seeing a pregnant passenger slip and fall on the gasoline-covered floor, unable to escape. “I intended to burn myself to death through arson,” Won reportedly told investigators during investigation. “I thought setting fire to a public subway train would draw significant social attention.”Chae-Wan Lee chaewani@donga.com