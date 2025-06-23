BTS completes military service, full comeback anticipated

The BBC said BTS is expected to inject fresh energy into a stagnant K-pop industry as the group’s final member, Suga (Min Yoon-gi), completed his mandatory military service on June 21. With all seven members now discharged, expectations are rising that BTS will resume full-group activities as early as the second half of this year, drawing significant international attention.Suga, who started alternative service as a social worker in 2023, marked the end of BTS’s military service period, which began when Jin enlisted in December 2022. Jin and J-Hope were discharged in June and October last year, respectively. RM and V completed their service on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11.The timing of BTS’s full return remains uncertain. Industry insiders expect the group to prioritize touring to reconnect with fans over releasing a new album. After finishing his service last year, J-Hope also chose a world tour as his first major activity.However, Suga’s previous drunk driving incident may delay the comeback. In August last year, he was fined 15 million won for riding an electric scooter under the influence. On his discharge day, Suga apologized on the fan platform Weverse, saying, “I am sorry for causing disappointment and concern due to last year’s incident. It hurt me that I caused emotional pain to the fans. I also feel sorry to the members who must have carried heavy hearts.”International media predict BTS’s full return will impact the global music market. The BBC noted, “There have been significant changes in the K-pop industry over the past two years. Many have long awaited BTS’s return, hoping it will reinvigorate the genre and show the way forward.” The Associated Press called June 21 “a landmark moment for BTS fans” and expressed hopes for the group’s reunion within the year.김소민기자 somin@donga.com