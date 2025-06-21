Lee vows AI infrastructure to spur national growth

“Today, we take the first bold step toward making South Korea the AI hub of the Asia-Pacific region and one of the top three global AI powers,” President Lee Jae-myung said Friday.Speaking at the launch ceremony for the Ulsan AI Data Center at the Ulsan Exhibition and Convention Center, Lee compared the initiative to the construction of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which fueled South Korea’s industrialization. “We will spur private investment through bold tax incentives and regulatory reforms, beginning with the Ulsan AI Data Center," Lee said. "We will build the highway of the AI era that will lead to the success of South Korea’s AI transformation."The visit marked President Lee’s first trip to an industrial site since taking office. “South Korea has experienced rapid growth so far, but we are now at a critical juncture, like climbing a steep uphill,” Lee said. “I believe our people’s great resilience will overcome this crisis and open a new future.”SK Group, in partnership with Amazon Web Services, plans to invest 7 trillion won to build a 100-megawatt AI data center in the Ulsan Mipo National Industrial Park. “It will serve as the ultimate AI expressway,” said SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com