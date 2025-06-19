Koo Woo-seok released by Miami, door opens for LG return

Koo Woo-seok, 27, formerly Korea’s top professional baseball closer, may soon return to his original team, LG. On June 18, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate, announced the release of the right-handed pitcher. This move granted Koo minor league free-agent status, placing him in the same category as foreign players who transfer midseason to the Korean league.Koo moved to the United States via the posting system and is currently listed as voluntarily retired in Korea. Under league rules, this means he can only return to his former club, LG, if he resumes playing domestically. The 2022 saves leader, who recorded 42 that season, would offer an immediate upgrade to LG’s bullpen. However, Koo may still explore opportunities in the U.S. as he continues to pursue a major league career.Following the news of Koo’s release, LG General Manager Cha Myung-seok said the decision ultimately rests with the player. “He went to the U.S. to chase his dream, and his wishes are what matter most,” Cha said. “We would welcome him back at any time. If he decides to return to Korea, we will be waiting to hear from him.”Before last season, Koo signed a two-year contract worth $4.5 million with the San Diego Padres. After allowing a 12.60 ERA in five innings during spring training, he was sent to the minors. In May last year, Koo was traded to Miami in the deal that brought 2022 National League batting champion Luis Arraez to San Diego.Koo did not reach the major leagues last year. This season, due to injury, he began with rehab appearances in the rookie league. Returning to Triple-A on June 7, he appeared in five games, pitching 5 2/3 innings with a 1.59 ERA, briefly sparking major league hopes. However, the final decision was his release.조영우 기자 jero@donga.com