‘DEEP IN SIGHT’ creates Global Standards with AI-based 3D spatial recognition technology.

Eun-song Oh, CEO of DEEP IN SIGHT / source=DEEP IN SIGHT

DEEP IN SIGHT teams at CES 2025 / source=DEEP IN SIGHT

DEEP IN SIGHT’s DIMENVUE Pro / source=DEEP IN SIGHT

DEEP IN SIGHT’s CAMOSYS / source=DEEP IN SIGHT

DimenVue Proreceived the Innovation Award at CES 2025 / source=DEEP IN SIGHT

- DEEP IN SIGHT, a startup specializing in AI-based 3D spatial recognitiontechnology, has developed a platform that integrates high-precision sensors,real-time analysis, visualization, and system connectivity into one workflow.- DIMENVUE Pro, is a portable 3D spatial information scanner that enables real-time scanning, data processing, and visualization, making it highly efficient forconstruction, facility management, and public infrastructure sectors.- They have received significant recognition, including the CES 2025 InnovationAward, and are accelerating their global expansion with substantialpartnerships and investment.3D camera technology has so far focused on reproducing the physical structure of spaces. However, recently it is evolving into an era of 'intelligent spatial recognition' that goes beyond simply measuring spaces to analyze collected data in real-time and utilize it for decision-making. As demand for 'eyes that interpret and judge' spaces surges across various fields including autonomous driving, smart cities, construction, and facility management, 3D sensing technology is establishing itself as core infrastructure in industrial sites.However, existing solutions had limitations in that hardware and software were separated, or it were difficult to utilize without specialized personnel. DEEP IN SIGHT, a 5-year-old startup, is attracting attention by filling this gap. As an AI-based 3D sensing camera specialist, DEEP IN SIGHT has succeeded in building a platform that integrates everything from high-precision sensors to real-time analysis, visualization, and system connectivity into one workflow, achieving rapid growth. The company is demonstrating its unique presence by winning the CES 2025 Innovation Award, raising cumulative investment of 16.1 billion Won, securing over 50 patents, and accelerating global expansion.Eun-song Oh, CEO of DEEP IN SIGHT majored in astronomy and astrophysics at Yonsei University in Korea and developed optical cameras for artificial satellites including the ‘Cheollian’ satellite at the KIOST(Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology) as a doctor of space optics. How did a scholar who studied the sky become an entrepreneur interpreting terrestrial spaces?Oh said, "While working with telescopes that observe the sky and satellite cameras that photograph the Earth, I began thinking about creating mechanical eyes that could directly help in real life. Since it was a time when AI technology was rapidly emerging, I was convinced that 3D sensing cameras and AI, which act as the 'eyes and brain' of robots just as humans see with their eyes and perceive with their brains, would become the core of future industries."Oh's conviction is becoming reality. DEEP IN SIGHT has been officially recognized for its technological capabilities and growth potential by being selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' Deep Tech Value-Up Program and as one of the 2025 Innovation Premier 1000 companies. At CES 2025, the company also demonstrated its global excellence by winning an innovation award with its flagship product ‘DIMENVUE Pro’.The reason DEEP IN SIGHT attracts attention is not simply due to its technological capabilities. Oh explained, "From the early days of our startup, DEEP IN SIGHT has considered 'how the technology is actually used' as a more important question than 'how much we can advance the technology,' and we reached the conclusion that the key lies in how to design the flow of data from beginning to end." Existing equipment had high precision but required long processing times and specialized personnel to utilize the results, and there were many complaints from the field about decreased productivity due to compatibility issues between equipment and software.The flagship product developed based on this philosophy is ‘DIMENVUE Pro’, a portable 3D spatial information scanner. This product for construction, facility management, and public infrastructure sectors is a portable device that integrates cameras and LiDAR, enabling real-time scanning of wide spaces with the push of a button, automatic 2D/3D drawing, and immediate editing and simulation. It is highly efficient as it enables real-time work within one workflow using a single device, from spatial scanning to data processing, visualization, analysis, and management. The key is providing seamlessly connected user experiences through self-designeda hardware, algorithms, and interfaces.In the mobility sector, ‘CAMOSYS’ implements the same integration philosophy. As an in-cabin monitoring solution that integrates DMS(Driver Monitoring System) and OMS(Occupant Monitoring System), it detects and analyzes not only drivers but also passengers' conditions in real-time. It judges everything from drivers' eye blinking, gaze deviation, and drowsiness to passengers' posture, seatbelt wearing, and abnormal behavior, sending warning alerts to reduce risk factors.Based on this technological capability, CAMOSYS is currently undergoing commercialization through mass production projects and PoCs(Proof of Concept) with domestic and international automakers and parts companies, and has secured technology levels that exceed regulatory standards such as Euro NCAP through cooperation with global OEMs and Tier-1 companies.DEEP IN SIGHT currently holds over 90 intellectual property rights. The company is building a broad portfolio including designs, trademarks, and utility models, with a total of 8 international patent applications in progress for overseas patents. Some of these have individually entered major countries including the United States and Japan and are in the application examination stage.In particular, 'modular optical measurement devices' and 'AI-based 3D spatial real-time analysis technology' are evaluated as decisive foundational technologies for future global expansion and product line extension. These technologies are expected to become core elements supporting the differentiation of ‘CAMOSYS’ and ‘DIMENVUE Pro’, serving as the central axis of global partnership and licensing strategies.Following the CES 2025 award, DEEP IN SIGHT has embarked on full-scale global expansion, being recognized for various strengths including technological capabilities, user experience, and market fit in the global market. Substantial partnership discussions with global OEMs and Tier-1 companies were conducted actively at the CES, with follow-up meetings continuing with automotive and smart city-related companies in Europe and North America, conducting numerous PoCs and joint technical reviews.Oh stated, "While previously it was a 'technology verification-centered' approach, now we are proceeding with strategic segmentation aimed at practical adoption possibilities and partnership expansion by industry and region." In the mobility sector, they are accelerating entry into Europe and North America through advancement of in-cabin technology centered on regulatory compliance, while in the digital twin sector, they are developing customized solutions targeting smart infrastructure markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.The Southeast Asian market in particular is being pursued for active market entry with a global expansion specialist company ‘KILSA Global’, under the judgment that it is 'a place where technology is needed right now.' Southeast Asia currently has explosive growth in real demand including smart city and public facility development, facility safety and maintenance needs due to climate characteristics, and system improvements in education and industrial training through digital twins. Oh explaned that with high digital transformation demand, it can become a strategic growth base rather than simple overseas expansion.DEEP IN SIGHT is not satisfied with current success and is preparing expansion into new areas. Representatively, they plan to diversify business by targeting mobility, digital twins, and medical devices as core target industries within the next 5 years.The medical device sector in particular is an area where the highest technological expansion possibilities are expected. This is because high-precision 3D imaging-based measurement technology can lead to various medical device solutions including precision diagnostic assistance, early abnormality detection, and surgical simulation. ODM business for optical-based medical devices is also currently in preparation.The business model is also evolving. Rather than simply stopping at equipment sales, they are building a recurring revenue structure through additional services such as data analysis, BIM automation, 3D content creation, and remote maintenance. The goal is to transition to a data asset-centered platform model rather than simple one-time product sales by continuously maintaining customer touchpoints through such service diversification.DEEP IN SIGHT, which focuses on practical problem-solving by viewing technology from the field's perspective rather than looking down from above, aims to create a more precise understanding of the world and make daily life more convenient as an AI-based 3D sensing camera specialist. Oh expressed his aspirations: "The name DEEP IN SIGHT contains the meaning of incorporating AI-based deep learning(DEEP) technology into cameras(SIGHT) that act as human eyes(IN), to recognize and solve various problems in the world more deeply. We want to create a more convenient and safe world by eliminating inefficiencies and inconveniences in the daily life of each industrial sector that makes our lives convenient."By Moon Kyoo Lee (munch@itdonga.com)