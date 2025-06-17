Japan seeks stability in ties with Seoul

A close aide to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru proposed a set of “three principles” on June 16, urging South Korea and Japan to uphold past historical agreements. The proposal was made during a visit to Seoul marking the 60th anniversary of normalized diplomatic ties. South Korea’s presidential office said there was “broad consensus” on handling historical issues, with both countries reaffirming a two-track approach that separates history from economic and security cooperation.Nagashima Akihisa, the Japanese prime minister’s special adviser for national security and a close confidant of Ishiba Shigeru, outlined the principles during a lecture co-hosted by the Korean Council on Foreign Relations and the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies. The principles called for avoiding short-term political calculations, upholding past government statements and agreements, and persuading both publics with resolve. Nagashima’s visit marked the first by a senior Japanese official since President Lee Jae-myung took office.He also met with South Korean Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok and National Security Advisor Wi Sung-rak. A senior official at the presidential office said that while the term “three principles” was not explicitly used, the two sides exchanged views on historical issues and found significant common ground.President Lee is set to meet Prime Minister Ishiba during the G7 summit in Canada to discuss ways to advance future-oriented cooperation. In a video message sent to a reception hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, Lee said, “South Korea and Japan are key partners that must work together to respond to the rapidly changing international order,” and urged the two nations to “join hands and move together toward a better future.”Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com