Lee Jae-myung makes first G7 appearance abroad

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will depart Monday for the Group of Seven Summit in Canada, marking his first major diplomatic appearance just 12 days after taking office. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday.South Korea's National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac said Sunday that Lee’s participation signals the return of “democratic” South Korea and will address the diplomatic void that has lasted six months. It also marks a normalization of summit diplomacy.Lee plans to attend brief bilateral meetings with the U.S. and Japan on Tuesday. “We can expect concrete discussions with the two countries as they are reaching agreement,” a senior South Korean presidential official said. “Our diplomatic and security policy depends on the strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, South Korea-Japan cooperation, and trilateral relations. We are open to the possibility of a trilateral summit.”On Tuesday, Lee will also seek bilateral talks with other leaders invited to the G7 summit. South Korea is attending as an observer alongside Australia, India and Ukraine. During an expanded session, Lee is scheduled to discuss South Korea’s role in developing a global artificial intelligence ecosystem.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com