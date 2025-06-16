J-Hope’s New Single Tops Global iTunes Charts

BTS member J-Hope’s new single “Killin’ It Girl,” released on Friday, made it to the top on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 61 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Denmark and France, according to its agency Big Hit Music on Sunday.The track also topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart, with the original and solo versions ranking No.1 and No.2, respectively.“Killin’ It Girl” is a hip-hop track that sings about the excitement of falling in love with someone at first sight. The song features American female rapper GloRilla. The music video for the new single also became part of YouTube’s Trending Music Videos Chart in 38 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada.J-Hope is scheduled to release a choreography version of the music video for “Killin’ It Girl” on Monday.