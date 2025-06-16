A divided America stands at immigration crossroads



On the subway I often take, there is a woman I regularly see. Small in stature and of Central or South American descent, she spends the day riding the subway, stepping on and off repeatedly while calling out “chocolate” in Spanish. In her cardboard box are gum, chocolate, and jelly. On her back is a toddler, always larger than the box she carries. She looks tired, yet I have never seen her put the child down. When someone offers to buy chocolate to lighten her burden, she beams and says, “Two dollars.”



But not everyone looks at her with sympathy. One day, I saw a middle-aged white woman in a suit glare at the mother the entire ride. When the mother approached her to offer chocolate, the woman coldly said, “Get lost.” At the time, New York was shaken by an incident in which an undocumented immigrant from Latin America set fire to a sleeping woman on the subway. Some critics were already saying that New York had become a “third world city,” pointing to undocumented immigrants cutting hair on the street and other behaviors they found difficult to accept. It was unclear whether the woman’s sharp command meant “get off the train” or “get out of this country.”



Today, Americans view immigrants, especially undocumented ones, in two drastically different ways. On one side, often heard at rallies, is a call for compassion and protection. Supporters argue that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and unless you resemble a Native American, your family came from elsewhere. Even those who arrived illegally, they insist, work “dirty, dangerous, and difficult” jobs that help keep society running. This humanistic stance aligns with political correctness and often receives more media attention because of its visibility in public demonstrations.



But to think this visible side reflects all of American society is a mistake. On the other end is a quieter yet deeply rooted resentment and hostility toward immigrants. These Americans say, “Illegal means illegal,” and argue that undocumented immigrants enter the country secretly, drain taxpayer resources, and commit crimes. Unlike the pro-immigration voices, these views are rarely seen in protests but often show up in anonymous public opinion surveys. In nearly every recent poll, more than half of Americans have consistently expressed negative views about undocumented immigrants. These opinions provided a strong public foundation for the Trump administration’s controversial immigration raids in Los Angeles, carried out without warrants, through surprise tactics, and even with military support.



Advocates arguing that “humanity must come before the law” and critics insisting that “laws must be obeyed” both present valid points. This tension makes the issue of deporting undocumented immigrants one of America’s most complex and divisive challenges.



This fierce debate over immigration is not just a foreign issue affecting countries worldwide, except South Korea. For South Korea, which is grappling with a record-low birth rate, the immigration question may soon become a domestic issue. Experts widely agree that Korea faces only two paths: becoming a “vanishing nation” or building a society that embraces immigration. To avoid further fragmentation of an already divided country, Korea must begin crafting precise and balanced immigration policies that serve both national interests and social cohesion.

