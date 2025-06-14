Israel strikes Iran nuclear sites, kills top officials

Two days before the sixth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, Israel launched a sweeping assault on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The pre-dawn strikes on Friday (local time) targeted more than 100 sites and included the assassinations of senior military leaders and nuclear scientists.According to Israeli officials, approximately 200 fighter jets were mobilized for the operation, which struck dozens of nuclear and military facilities as well as locations believed to be hiding Iran’s top military brass. It marks the first time Israel has carried out such a wide-scale attack on Iranian soil, expanding beyond its usual limited operations during times of heightened tension.Among those killed were Hossein Salami, Major General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces; and Gholam Ali Rashid, Deputy Commander of Iran’s General Staff. At least six nuclear scientists also died in the coordinated strikes.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, announced the launch of "Operation Rising Lion," describing it as a targeted campaign to neutralize what he called an existential threat. “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” he said. Netanyahu also claimed Iran had amassed enough highly enriched uranium to build nine nuclear weapons.Iran responded by launching more than 100 drones toward Israel and hinted it could target U.S. military bases in the Middle East. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei condemned the strikes, saying the “Zionist regime” had committed a crime and would face severe consequences, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.The escalation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict. International oil prices jumped more than 10% during the day, and concerns grew in South Korea about potential economic fallout. Roughly 70% of South Korea’s crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran could move to block in retaliation.Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com