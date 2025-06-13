Lee Jung-hoo climbs to fifth in triples ranking

Lee Jung-hoo, the 27-year-old San Francisco Giants outfielder,” recorded a triple for the second straight game in Major League Baseball.On Thursday, Lee led off and played center field in an away game against the Colorado Rockies. He reached base three times with one triple and two walks, scoring three runs. San Francisco won 10-7, extending its winning streak to seven games.In the top of the first inning, Lee drew a walk and later scored on a home run by Willy Adames, putting the Giants on the board. In the third, he pulled a 148 km/h fastball from starter Kyle Freeland down the right-field line. As the ball rolled to the wall, Lee sprinted to third base standing up, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Adames to make it 3-0. In the ninth, with San Francisco clinging to a 7-6 lead, Lee walked again off Zack Agnos and later scored his third run on a double by Adames followed by a sacrifice fly from Wilmer Flores.The previous day at the same stadium, Lee also hit a triple in his first at-bat, sending a pitch from starter Carson Palmquist over the center fielder’s head. With four triples this season, Lee is now tied for fifth in the National League in that category. Corbin Carroll of Arizona leads the league with eight.조영우기자 jero@donga.com