Hyundai launches Philippine Navy’s first offshore patrol vessel

Hyundai Heavy Industries announced Thursday that it held a launching ceremony for the Rajah Sulayman, a 2,400-ton offshore patrol vessel built for the Philippine Navy, at its headquarters in Ulsan the previous day. This marks the company’s second export vessel launch of the year, following the Diego Silang in March.The ship is part of the Philippine government’s naval modernization program. Under the initiative, the South Korean shipbuilder is contracted to produce 10 vessels: two frigates, two patrol vessels, and six offshore patrol vessels.Named after a revered 16th-century Filipino leader who defended his homeland against foreign incursions, the Rajah Sulayman measures 94 meters in length and 14 meters in width. It is capable of cruising at 15 knots with a range of 5,500 nautical miles. Armaments and systems include a 76mm main gun, 30mm secondary guns, decoy launchers, surveillance radar, and electro-optical tracking equipment.The Rajah Sulayman is expected to be delivered to the Philippine Navy by March next year, following final outfitting and sea trials. Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to complete and deliver the remaining five offshore patrol vessels by 2028.한종호기자 hjh@donga.com