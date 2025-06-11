Lee’s calls signal balanced approach to U.S., China, Japan



President Lee Jae-myung held a series of phone conversations with the leaders of the United States, Japan, and China, beginning with his first call to China’s President Xi Jinping on June 10. During the discussion, Lee expressed hope for active exchanges and cooperation in areas such as economics, security, culture, and people-to-people ties, all grounded in mutual benefit and equality. President Xi responded by emphasizing respect for each nation’s core interests and key issues, agreeing to develop relations along the proper path. Both leaders pledged to work together to improve friendly relations and achieve tangible cooperation.



This call with President Xi came after Lee’s earlier conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, making it the third in sequence. This order likely reflects the new administration’s pragmatic diplomacy focused on national interests, seeking to reinforce the South Korea-U.S. alliance, enhance trilateral cooperation with Japan, and maintain stable ties with China.



However, Lee’s early diplomacy has faced challenges. Controversies surrounding his “Xièxiè” remarks and perceptions of a pro-China stance have posed obstacles. Notably, Lee’s tone in the call with Xi was more measured, focusing on exchange and collaboration without mentioning diplomatic slogans such as “South Korea-U.S. alliance as the foundation” or the “increasing importance” of relations with Japan. Some interpret this as an effort to temper his pro-China image.



Concerns also grew when the White House unexpectedly issued a statement about Chinese influence shortly after Lee’s election, followed by a delay in his call with President Trump. South Korea remains caught between U.S.-China rivalry, with its alliance to the United States at the core of its diplomacy. Still, China’s role as South Korea’s largest trading partner and neighbor cannot be overlooked. The United States has warned against a two-track strategy that separates security cooperation with Washington from economic ties with Beijing.



Previous administrations pursued “balanced diplomacy” and “value diplomacy,” but each revealed limits by leaning toward opportunism or rigidity. Amid rising global tensions and shifts under the Trump administration, South Korea faces risks and opportunities. To navigate this, Seoul must act as a bridge rather than choose sides. Its diplomacy requires confidence and flexibility to shape a new international order as a middle power.

