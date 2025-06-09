Samsung phone reportedly saves life of Ukrainian soldier

A Ukrainian soldier fighting in the war with Russia has credited Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone with saving his life, according to a review posted on Samsung Ukraine’s official website.In the review, titled “Galaxy S25 Ultra, My Savior,” the soldier wrote that a large piece of shrapnel struck the phone during combat. Although the fragment broke through the screen, it became lodged in the phone’s titanium case and did not reach his body.A photo attached to the post shows the top left corner of the phone shattered, though the device was not fully penetrated. The smartphone, which the soldier had been carrying close to his chest, appears to have acted as a shield against a possible shell fragment or bullet.“Unfortunately, I only used the phone for three weeks,” the soldier wrote. “But if I get the chance, I will definitely buy another S25 Ultra.”After reading the review, Samsung announced it would repair the phone at no cost. The Ukrainian tech outlet Mezha reported on June 6 that the device had already arrived at a service center, and the company said it would provide the repair as a token of appreciation.이기욱 71wook@donga.com