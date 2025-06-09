Jennie’s ‘Ruby’ named top K-pop album 2025

Blackpink member Jennie’s solo debut album, Ruby, released in March, is the only K-pop album listed on Rolling Stone’s “The Best Albums of 2025 So Far.”On June 5, Rolling Stone included Ruby among 66 standout albums this year. The list also highlighted Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album 'Mayhem,' Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s 'I Said I Love You First,' and Miley Cyrus’s 'Something Beautiful.' Rolling Stone praised Ruby for its “fresh take on ideas that shaped R&B-focused pop in the 2000s and 2010s.”U.S. pop culture outlet Complex also named Ruby one of the 25 best albums of 2025. The publication noted that the album “marks a new chapter for Jennie” and praised her ability to “showcase diverse vocal styles.”Inspired by Shakespeare’s play 'As You Like It,' Jennie’s album explores themes such as birth, love, conviction, and climax. She personally produced the project, adding a distinct creative voice to the work.이지윤 leemail@donga.com