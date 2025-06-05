KAI lands second FA-50 deal with Philippines

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has signed a second contract with the Philippine Department of National Defense for the export of 12 additional FA-50 light combat aircraft. The $700 million deal (approximately 97.52 billion won) comes 11 years after the initial agreement in 2014 and includes aircraft delivery by 2030 along with a package of supporting munitions.The FA-50, a supersonic multi-role fighter jointly developed by KAI and Lockheed Martin, is a variant of the T-50 advanced trainer and combat aircraft. In March 2014, the Philippines acquired 12 units of the FA-50PH, a localized version tailored to the operational needs of the Philippine Air Force, which has since become a core asset of its aerial defense strategy. The newly ordered aircraft come with significant upgrades, including air-to-air refueling capability to extend operational range and endurance. They also feature advanced AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar systems, which enhance their air-to-air and air-to-ground mission performance with improved target acquisition, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.KAI attributed the successful follow-up deal to its consistent after-sales support and the proven operational reliability of the FA-50PH. “This achievement is the result of coordinated efforts by the government, military, and industry,” said KAI, citing the contributions of South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the Air Force, the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement (KRIT), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Korean diplomatic mission in the Philippines.The FA-50PH earned operational credibility during its deployment in the 2017 Marawi Siege, supporting the Philippine government forces in combat operations against insurgent militants. More recently, the aircraft participated in Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Australia’s RAAF Base Darwin, where it demonstrated exceptional performance in multinational exercises.This deal follows KAI’s May 2023 contract with Malaysia for the export of 18 FA-50 aircraft, reinforcing the platform’s growing reputation and demand across Southeast Asia. To date, over 140 FA-50 fighters have been exported to six countries—namely, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Iraq, Poland, and Malaysia.한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com